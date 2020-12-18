AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $877,551.20 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,181.90. 443,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,377. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,144.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,161.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,267.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

