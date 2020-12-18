aXpire (AXPR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22,955.00

aXpire (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. aXpire has a market capitalization of $572,798.56 and approximately $22,955.00 worth of aXpire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aXpire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aXpire has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

aXpire Profile

aXpire (AXPR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. aXpire’s total supply is 346,274,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,274,001 tokens. The official website for aXpire is www.axpire.com/consumer . The Reddit community for aXpire is /r/aXpire . The official message board for aXpire is medium.com/@aXpire . aXpire’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling aXpire

aXpire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aXpire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aXpire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aXpire using one of the exchanges listed above.

