B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.15-4.27 for the period. B. Riley Financial also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.19-5.31 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $39.99 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 115,000 shares of company stock worth $3,153,550. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.