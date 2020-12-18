B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.15-4.27 for the period. B. Riley Financial also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.19-5.31 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded B. Riley Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.96. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $40.05.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $487,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 115,000 shares of company stock worth $3,153,550. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

