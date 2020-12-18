BaaSid Trading 135.3% Higher Over Last Week (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BaaSid has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $170,795.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 135.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00400145 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00026261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.66 or 0.02495041 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

