Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $289.69

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $289.69 and traded as high as $304.30. Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) shares last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 1,565,245 shares changing hands.

BAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.40).

Get Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 292.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 289.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider David Lockwood bought 46,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £99,478.88 ($129,969.79).

About Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.