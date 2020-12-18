Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00382.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by 21.3% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of BBD remained flat at $$5.34 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,370,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,073,602. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

