Base Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $14.03 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $14.03 million and $1.77 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00137922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00771374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00201226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00382039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00078422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00123766 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 76,451,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,856,209 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

