BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.06 ($73.01).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

ETR BAS opened at €64.90 ($76.35) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. BASF SE has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €69.08 ($81.27).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.