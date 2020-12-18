Basic Attention Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $238.09 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $385.51 million and approximately $238.09 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00398304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.61 or 0.02504221 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,492,067,763 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

