Bata Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Bata has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a total market cap of $81,195.57 and $1,570.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00470645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.