Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.43

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $11.30. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

BVNRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma.

