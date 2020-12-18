Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMW. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.43 ($82.86).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €73.78 ($86.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,581,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of €69.29 and a 200 day moving average of €61.53. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

