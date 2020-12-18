Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Down 5.5%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.72. Approximately 8,416,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 11,279,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,249 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

