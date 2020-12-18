Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Receives €33.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €33.40 ($39.29).

BDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of BDT stock traded down €1.05 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €38.85 ($45.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The company has a market cap of $394.06 million and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.12. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 52 week high of €57.10 ($67.18).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and avaition industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

