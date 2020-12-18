BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Up 26.3%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) rose 26.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 25,800,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,126% from the average daily volume of 2,103,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

BEST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get BEST alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BEST by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BEST by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BEST by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in BEST by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.