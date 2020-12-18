BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Up 26.3%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) rose 26.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 25,800,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,126% from the average daily volume of 2,103,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
BEST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BEST by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BEST by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BEST by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in BEST by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.
BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
