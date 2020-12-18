BetProtocol (BEPRO) Market Cap Hits $854,636.99

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $854,636.99 and $149,276.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00138672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00774000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00173381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00383694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00124858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00078419 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars.

