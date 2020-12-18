BidaskClub Downgrades Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Buy

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. 140166 downgraded Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. 1,419,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,325. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.12, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,098,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,467,000 after purchasing an additional 374,329 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,290,000 after acquiring an additional 317,175 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nutrien by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,546,000 after acquiring an additional 800,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,738 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

