BidaskClub Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Hold

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.14, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 813,709 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 896.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 462,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.