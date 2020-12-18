BidaskClub Upgrades Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to “Buy”

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE:BVN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.78. 2,409,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.92. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

