BidaskClub Upgrades Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Strong-Buy

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
BEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.
NYSE:BEN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,435,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,936. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 112,124 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 327,800 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.