BidaskClub Upgrades Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Strong-Buy

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,435,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,936. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 112,124 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 327,800 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.