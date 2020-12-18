BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 3,721,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 4,132,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

BIOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

