BitBar (BTB) Price Tops $6.34

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for about $6.34 or 0.00027349 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. BitBar has a market capitalization of $300,736.34 and approximately $725.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,524.21 or 3.08602527 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 47,445 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitBar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

