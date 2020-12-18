Bitcoin Gold Trading 12.8% Higher This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $167.40 million and $13.27 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $9.56 or 0.00041287 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00322423 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00052896 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

