Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,478.20 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,008.44 or 1.00018287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023029 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00063349 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

