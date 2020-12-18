BitWhite (BTW) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $81,215.48 and approximately $7,543.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.