Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.67

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $2.50. Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 21,700 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.53 million and a PE ratio of -34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.70 million. Research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

