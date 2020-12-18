BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Telos (NYSE:TLS)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Telos (NYSE:TLS) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TLS opened at $24.41 on Monday. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

