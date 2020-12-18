BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $175.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $152.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Svb Leerink lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $157.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $160.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

