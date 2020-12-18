Bob’s Repair (BOB) Market Cap Hits $249,959.85

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $249,959.85 and $4,751.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $10.39 and $5.60.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00058806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00376943 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.52 or 0.02472758 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob's Repair can be purchased on various cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob's Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob's Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

