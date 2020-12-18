Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. Sells 20,685 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,763,000 after buying an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 437,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,782,000 after purchasing an additional 451,799 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

