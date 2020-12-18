Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Up 8%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s share price shot up 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 4,030,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,883,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Borqs Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Borqs Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

