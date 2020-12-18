BOSAGORA Hits One Day Volume of $471,049.00 (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. One BOSAGORA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and CoinBene. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $26.72 million and approximately $471,049.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,595,031 tokens. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

BOSAGORA Token Trading

BOSAGORA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

