botXcoin Reaches Market Cap of $174.40 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. botXcoin has a total market cap of $174.40 million and approximately $108,831.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, botXcoin has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One botXcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00134559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00767658 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00168228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00123508 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077586 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

