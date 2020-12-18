Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.86.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $11.96 on Friday, hitting $434.56. 4,512,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,796. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $435.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,483 shares of company stock valued at $156,549,279. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

