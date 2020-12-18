Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,943. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 million, a PE ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

