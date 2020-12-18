Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) Target Price at €3.32

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.39 ($3.99).

BBVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.44 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.90 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €2.75 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

