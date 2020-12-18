Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Price Target at GBX 699.27

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 699.27 ($9.14).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) alerts:

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) stock traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 651.40 ($8.51). 1,438,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 648.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 621.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.34%.

Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.