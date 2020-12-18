Brokerages Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $376.88

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $401.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

MSCI stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.38. 12,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,433. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.90. MSCI has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $438.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.59 and its 200-day moving average is $365.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,276,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in MSCI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

