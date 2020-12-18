Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Target Price at $67.17

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.42.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.
In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:O traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.31. 139,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.