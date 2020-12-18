Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Target Price at $67.17

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.31. 139,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

