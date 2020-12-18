Brokerages Set RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) Price Target at €35.58

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €35.58 ($41.86).

RWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($44.12) target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

FRA RWE traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting €33.84 ($39.81). 2,440,790 shares of the stock were exchanged. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.39). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.64.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

