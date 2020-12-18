Burger Swap Price Reaches $0.59 on Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $16,828.00 worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00133666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.38 or 0.00774478 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00167110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00123852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00078137 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,075,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,700,261 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.