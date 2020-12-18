Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CABA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 506,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,641. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.75. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $4,395,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

