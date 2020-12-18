Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.11 and traded as high as $14.40. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 211,093 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $28,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 600,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 56,982 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,007 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

