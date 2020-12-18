Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.97

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $3.20. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 1,131 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Canacol Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

About Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

