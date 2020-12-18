Canadian Banc Corp. (BK.TO) (TSE:BK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.06

Shares of Canadian Banc Corp. (BK.TO) (TSE:BK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $8.87. Canadian Banc Corp. (BK.TO) shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 6,138 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.15. The firm has a market cap of C$97.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97.

About Canadian Banc Corp. (BK.TO) (TSE:BK)

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

