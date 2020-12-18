Castle Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,682.13 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $4,682.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Castle has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.82 or 0.00468135 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002466 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.24 or 0.01594469 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000059 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,328,564 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

