CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Todd J. Slotkin Sells 2,041 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $52,474.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,541.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CBZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.07. 795,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,864. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 50,298 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

