Cecile Burleigh Harper Acquires 9,000 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $91,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RMT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 261,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.