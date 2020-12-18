Celo Market Cap Reaches $205.29 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $205.29 million and $1.52 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00007245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00134514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00775205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00199403 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00387196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00125293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00078207 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.